Robinhood Markets (HOOD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2025 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/18/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/20/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 42,200,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,908,814. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,307,820.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares in the company, valued at $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

