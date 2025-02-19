Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for LeddarTech Q2 Earnings

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LeddarTech in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for LeddarTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeddarTech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

Shares of LeddarTech stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. LeddarTech has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeddarTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LeddarTech during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in LeddarTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in LeddarTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

See Also

