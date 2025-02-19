Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for CVE:HIV Earnings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

