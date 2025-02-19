Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114,271 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

