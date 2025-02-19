Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of RSP stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
