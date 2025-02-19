Ryerson (RYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ryerson Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE RYI opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.
Ryerson Company Profile
