Ryerson (RYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE RYI opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

