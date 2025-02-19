Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

