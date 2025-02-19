Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.
Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT
About Sabra Health Care REIT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sabra Health Care REIT
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.