Sabre (SABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

