Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $368.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,047. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average is $304.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total transaction of $5,019,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,420 shares of company stock valued at $384,366,700 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

