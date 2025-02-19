Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 27,203 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,198,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,618,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 132,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

