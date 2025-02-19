Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMM

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.