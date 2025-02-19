Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

TT stock opened at $362.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $270.50 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.