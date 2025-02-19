Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VCSH stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
