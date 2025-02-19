Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $208.57 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $364.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average of $234.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 36.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.