Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

SUSL opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $108.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

