Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sapiens International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

