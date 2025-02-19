Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,312 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% in the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 583,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

