Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 7598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

