Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,080 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

