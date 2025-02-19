Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RPM

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. RPM International has a 1 year low of $103.68 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

