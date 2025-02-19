Seaport Res Ptn Comments on LendingClub Q1 Earnings

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $274,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,406.08. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,471.84. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $777,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

