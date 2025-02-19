Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for Reddit Q1 Earnings

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reddit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reddit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reddit from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

Reddit Trading Down 4.6 %

RDDT opened at $187.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.57. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 60.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total value of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $124,083,012.24. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,655.80. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,024 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,431 over the last 90 days.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.