Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Visa by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Visa by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 68,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

V opened at $356.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $356.74. The company has a market cap of $661.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

