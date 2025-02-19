SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $31.61. 62,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 24,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

SEEK Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

About SEEK

(Get Free Report)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.