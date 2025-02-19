Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.05%.

WTTR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 1,691,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,992. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $349,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

