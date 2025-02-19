Semus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $721.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.