Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,204 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,964,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 128,831 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JEPQ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
