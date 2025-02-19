Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.61). Approximately 10,925,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Serica Energy Price Performance

About Serica Energy

The firm has a market cap of £648.92 million, a P/E ratio of -90.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.65.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

