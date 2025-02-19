Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.61). Approximately 10,925,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £643.82 million, a P/E ratio of -90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.65.



Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

