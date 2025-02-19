Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

