Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.24.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

