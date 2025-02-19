Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.9 %

FOUR stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

