Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Grows By 5.6%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 231,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ACNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ACNB by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. ACNB has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). ACNB had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

