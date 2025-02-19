Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Decreases By 7.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

ARCO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.