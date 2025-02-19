Short Interest in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Drops By 7.4%

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 822,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,933,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth about $808,000.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

NYSE DXYZ opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Destiny Tech100 has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.