Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Increases By 6.3%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Evertz Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

