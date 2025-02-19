Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Grows By 5.9%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HIFS traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.02. 22,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,748. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day moving average of $256.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.