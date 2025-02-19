Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Decreases By 7.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,267,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,852,000 after buying an additional 255,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,815,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 314,619 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,400 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.