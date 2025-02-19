Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Rises By 7.9%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 22,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,515. The firm has a market cap of $816.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

