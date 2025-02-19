Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 6.4%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 238,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,620. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

