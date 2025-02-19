Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,803,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average session volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.