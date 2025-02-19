Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,803,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average session volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
