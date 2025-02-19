Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,803,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average session volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Trading Up 33.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
