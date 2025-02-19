Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$17.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

