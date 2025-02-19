Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 396 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

