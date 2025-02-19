SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $572,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

