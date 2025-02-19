SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 0.7% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $301.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.05.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,328. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.