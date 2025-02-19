SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Conduent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $657.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Conduent Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.