Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 57,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 98,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.
The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
