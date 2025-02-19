Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 57,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 98,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

