Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 2,411,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,725,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,598,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,535,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,173,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

