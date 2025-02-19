SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.94%.

Shares of SPNT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 314,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,630. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

